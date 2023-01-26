After A24 tries to sell fans a rock, fans are mocking its terrible book layouts

In an era of sequels, prequels, spin-offs, and copycats — Everything Everywhere All at Once has been a cinematic breath of fresh air. Originality is something Hollywood has seemingly left behind lately, and this multiversal mind-bender has served as our collective wake-up call.

Set to take the Academy Awards by storm, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a triumph for A24, the studio responsible for Midsommar, Hereditary, and The Lighthouse. If their adherence to artistic expression wasn’t enough to set them apart, though, they’ve also set their sights on merchandise. They’ve got shirts, hoodies, hats, pins, and pants. Yet for all the products in their arsenal, a few have been less then stellar.

Speaking of Everything Everywhere All at Once, how could we forget the time A24 tried to sell us a pet rock.

We get it, this particular rock is from one of the movie’s most compelling scenes, but come on — it’s a rock. A cute rock, but a rock nonetheless. There’s nothing special about this thing.

Fans are always a pretty good litmus test for these sort of things, and thankfully the A24 fandom continues to call it like it is.

not $35 for something I can find outside for free — aylin 🏠 (@hereisMUNA) January 25, 2023

We can’t argue with this logic. Go grab a rock, slap some googly eyes on it, and there you have it — a genuine Everything Everywhere All at Once rock, for free.

Another great example of this shoddy marketing came with the release of the official Moonlight screenplay books. The movie? Incredible. The book? People have notes.

every time I’m tempted to buy a24 merch I remember when I got the Moonlight screenplay book pic.twitter.com/vEI21hTZ3L — Will Martin (@mrwillmartin) January 25, 2023

Okay so it’s not that bad, but choosing a layout this strange should never have been allowed. It literally cuts your character’s faces in half. Who the heck approved this thing?

It doesn’t stop with Moonlight either, check out the screenplay book for The Witch.

To be honest, the book might be scarier than the film.

Sadly, A24 has pulled the wool over our proverbial eyes more than once, and if fans don’t speak up, they might continue to do just that. To ask people to spend their hard earned cash on pieces of movie memorabilia is fine, but to produce something of such a low quality isn’t OK by any stretch of the imagination.

Maybe fans poking fun at the production company via Twitter will be enough to elicit some changes in their design choices. Emphasis on maybe. After all, A24 doesn’t make books — they make movies, and darn good ones at that.