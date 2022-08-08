After ‘Prey,’ fans know exactly what they want to see in the next ‘Predator’ movie

When it comes to breathing new life into a flagging franchise that was running on fumes, examples don’t come much better than Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey, which has been winning rave reviews from critics and audiences all weekend, reinventing the stagnant Predator universe in blistering fashion.

While a direct continuation following Amber Midthunder’s Naru wouldn’t make a great deal of narrative sense (unless it’s a second Predator looking for revenge), the door has been opened to the mouthwatering idea of future installments taking place in different times during human history, sticking to the template by Prey but freshening it up each time.

The man inside the alien interloper’s costume already admitted he’d love to throw down with some samurai in the future, and wouldn’t you know it, that’s exactly what the public is demanding to see should Prey end up spawning a multi-film saga of its own.

16th century Japan, pretty much a Kurosawa style Predator movie where he takes on some samurai https://t.co/4y4noo9ens — damo (@MFDAMO) August 8, 2022

Imagine a predator movie in Japan! Fighting against Samurai and ninja! Or the crusades. Nah…Hollywood are vampires they hate anything with a cross on it. I just think you could have chosen a lot more interesting historical setting. Or flesh out the protagonist more… pic.twitter.com/KDx3ZMw9jy — TruePopCulture7 (@TrueCulture7) August 8, 2022

Prey works in the timeliness thing because it'd be cool to see various "warriors" fight it, I.e vikings and samurai, Spartans, Maoris, hawaiians etc but it only works for predator — Syforlondon (@syforlondon) August 8, 2022

Do a movie about an old grizzled samurai having to travel feudal Japan in the middle of the war to get a little girl somewhere safe. Meanwhile the Predator hunts them and at the end the samurai dies helping the girl escape. That way the Predator has won but it isn't miserable. https://t.co/goyYFTZ28y — The Azure Radiant (@StormDaddy7) August 8, 2022

Keep it 200% A samurai in 14th century Japan vs Predator & my $ is as good as gone https://t.co/wNvCNFjUTV — BJ Williams (@BJ__Williams) August 8, 2022

Predator versus a Samurai during the Sengoku period. — Pauline (@SimplyRagny) August 8, 2022

Love the Comanche Version, definitely fits more with the setting. Hopefully it'll get a Physical Release in the Future.



Would love to see more Predator Films that experiment like this with different settings like maybe in Japan with Samurai Warriors. — Jordan Carpenter (@JordanCarp3nt3r) August 8, 2022

When tf are they gonna make Predator vs Samurai??? I'd give my left arm to see that right now — Brandon Taylor (@SpaceC0wboy__) August 8, 2022

Even the thought of a feudal Japanese-set Predator pitting an intergalactic trophy hunter against a band of noble sword-wielding warriors sounds awesome, but it is maybe too obvious? Nobody could have predicted that a story set in 1719 tracing a sole Comanche warrior battling against the sci-fi icon was exactly what the IP needed, but here we are.

In the end, it’s likely up to Trachtenberg, because you’d imagine Disney and 20th Century Studios will be knocking on his door fairly shortly to see what other tricks he’s got up his sleeve, so those fingers for Predator vs. samurai should definitely remain crossed for the time being.