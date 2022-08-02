‘Prey’ star wants to see the Predator fighting samurai, and now so do we

Every Predator movie since the original has taken place in a modern-day setting, which is part of the reason why fans are so excited for Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey to upend the formula when it comes to Hulu this Friday.

Eliminating firearms and technology from the equation instantly establishes the period-set sci-fi action horror as an entirely different beast to all of its predecessors, as well as seemingly tipping the scales firmly in the balance of the intergalactic trophy hunters, even if Arnold Schwarzenegger did go old school to succeed in the classic opening installment.

Theoretically, several fresh Predator flicks could emerge in the aftermath of Prey set during different periods of human history, which would be fascinating to see unfold. In an interview with ScreenRant, actor and stunt performer Dane DiLiegro (who plays the alien interloper) revealed who he’d love to face off with next.

“I would love to see Predator battle some samurai. That would be pretty cool. That’s a cool era; that’s cool armor, and there’s a high ceiling for artistic opportunity there I think.”

Predators briefly featured Louis Ozawa Changchien’s Hanzo Kamakami wielding a sword against a dreadlocked adversary, but expanding that to a feature-length period piece that finds a plucky band of noble Japanese warriors battling a hulking breed of bloodthirsty invaders from beyond the stars sounds all kinds of awesome, so let’s hope 20th Century Studios are paying attention.

If Prey lives up to the early buzz, then there’s no reason why the series can’t continue splintering off in bold, brave, and brand new directions for the foreseeable future.