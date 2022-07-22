First ‘Prey’ reactions hype the best ‘Predator’ movie since the original

As recently as a couple of years ago, you’d get some seriously strange looks if you told somebody that Disney would be backing a brand new Predator movie that wouldn’t even come close to seeing the inside of a theater, but here we are, with Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey coming to Hulu on August 5.

Despite the 10 Cloverfield Lane director going out of his way to insist that his period piece isn’t a prequel, a reboot, or an origin story, it certainly ticks a lot of boxes covering all three. Amber Midthunder stars as a young Comanche warrior who gets caught up in the fight of her life when an intergalactic adversary stops by to hunt for sport, marking the first time the Predators ever set foot on Earth.

It’s an enticing concept, and while we’ve been burned by three additional entries in the franchise and two Alien crossovers that didn’t live up to expectations, it sounds as though Prey could be the return to form the series has been desperately crying out for since John McTiernan’s classic 1987 original.

Prey premiered as San Diego Comic-Con last night, and it didn’t take long for the first batch of enthusiastic reactions to begin making their way online.

Reactions are out for the Predator prequel #PreyMovie & it looks like it’s a huge win and return to glory for the franchise!! CAN NOT WAIT TO SEE IT🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/TdWAmndTcA — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) July 22, 2022

#PREY REVIEW: EPIC. Predator is back & better than ever, this surpasses the original film! VIOLENT AF. SO MUCH GORE. This isn’t just another predator movie, it’s one of the BEST action/horror films ever! A fitting end to Nat’s journey, while also setting up what’s next #PreyMovie pic.twitter.com/fEhR0h0Xwl — watching as intended (@theatomchode) July 22, 2022

Just saw #PreyMovie in a theater… I'm at a loss for words because it feels so good to see this franchise back in full glory.



*inhales*



LET'S FUCKING GO!!! #SDCC pic.twitter.com/jajFRlhNW6 — Andrew J. Salazar @ SDCC (@AndrewJ626) July 22, 2022

Amber Midthunder leads with POWER in #PREYMovie, An Action Packed Jungle Thriller that revitalises the franchise & takes it back to its roots. It's short, sweet & offers a great time with plenty of slashes, gashes & gory kills from the Gladiatorial-Like (& Series Best) Predator. pic.twitter.com/whW7kGi1eC — Tom ⚒️ (@TomMCJL) July 22, 2022

#Preymovie absolutely slays. By setting it 300 years ago and stripping away the alien hunter’s high tech hunting gadgetry, we get a primal David vs Goliath story. Amber Midthunder is fierce, and Datoka Beavers rocks in his debut! It’s just an awesome gritty B-movie pic.twitter.com/ZaNsIXYSDc — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) July 22, 2022

.@DannyTRS’s #PreyMovie is terrific! A sharp survivalist monster movie mixed with genre IP (along the lines of THE REVENANT meets PREDATOR), blending familiar with new lore. Strong sense of character, mounting suspense & LOTS of gore. @AmberMidthunder is captivating & compelling. pic.twitter.com/0m6jCpCNTN — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 22, 2022

#PreyMovie did it. They really did it.



I know it’s early, but this might be the best and my favorite @predator movie since the original.



Very happy fan right here. pic.twitter.com/3z1XnmtVWz — Mike’s Monsters (@mikes_monsters) July 22, 2022

My biggest takeaway from #PreyMovie is that Disney should be facing criminal charges for putting a Dan Trachtenberg movie on streaming.



This movie rips and I’m just a little bummed I couldn’t watch it rip on an enormous screen with a bunch of strangers. pic.twitter.com/k6C2t5zRVi — Charlie Ridgely (@charlieridgely) July 22, 2022

It’s a shame that old and new fans alike won’t be able to see Prey on the big screen, but it’s a smart move on Disney and 20th Century Studios’ part nonetheless, when R-rated content hasn’t quite been able to seize a foothold at the resurgent box office. Should everyone agree with the sentiments shared above, then Trachtenberg’s spin on the mythology could be the first new stab at Predator to launch a connected multi-film saga in its own right.