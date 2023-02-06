After the success of ‘Scream,’ another iconic horror franchise has just been confirmed for a spine-tingling sequel

After shattering records and re-entering mainstream status, the long-standing Scream franchise immediately catapulted back into popularity — with a lifetime of legacy horror fans returning to witness the unfathomable events that took place in the 2022 feature. Flash forward an entire year later, and another iconic horror franchise is cashing in its golden opportunity to follow in the divine footsteps of Scream’s ever-present triumph — and that would be I Know What You Did Last Summer.

As per Deadline, the Freddie Prinze Jr.-fronted franchise is back to make a major splash on the horror community, with an I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel being officially confirmed by the news publication. And according to the official report, key franchise veterans ​​Jennifer Love Hewitt And Freddie Prinze Jr. are in discussions of potentially returning for the slasher sequel — which is exactly the kind of news that horror fans are thrilled to learn on a seemingly-normal Monday afternoon.

Image via Columbia Pictures

The aforementioned film series, which remains heavily regarded as one of the best horror movies for teens, originally centered around a group of friends who are targeted by an ominous fisherman-esque killer with a hook for a hand. Of course, this is all after the friends apparently ran over the killer in a car accident just a year prior. And while the premise is exciting enough all on its own, the inclusion of several notable legacy characters making a major return is certainly the icing on the cake.

For now, further details regarding the project remain kept under wraps, but horror stans should certainly check back here for future updates as they become available.