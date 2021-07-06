What’s The Age Difference Between Anakin And Padmé?

Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala have one of the most influential romances in the entire Star Wars saga. But long before the two started dating, the prequel trilogy established a sizable age gap between the two characters. This diminishes over time as Anakin and Padmé enter adulthood, but it’s impossible to forget a young Anakin’s first moments with teenage Padmé during the original prequel film, The Phantom Menace.

So, just how big is the age difference between Anakin and Padmé? In Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Anakin is a nine-year-old slave on Tatooine, while Padmé is the 14-year-old Queen of Naboo. This means there’s a five-year gap between Anakin and Padmé. While small, the difference is exacerbated by the actors’ age. Anakin’s actor Jake Lloyd was eight years old when filming began in 1997, while Natalie Portman was already 16. When the film was released in May 1999, each actor was 10 and 17, respectively



Hayden Christensen Returns As Darth Vader In Epic Obi-Wan Kenobi Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones takes place 10 years after, and Anakin is 19 while Padmé is 24. Because of this progression, Hayden Christensen was recast to play Skywalker for Attack of the Clones. The same age as Portman, both actors were 19 when production started in 2000, which is why Anakin and Padmé appear close in age during the subsequent prequel films. Attack of the Clones was released in May of 2002 when Christensen was 21 and Portman 20.

2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is set only three years in the future. Anakin is 22 when he overthrows the Jedi Order and becomes Darth Vader, while Padmé is just 27 when she dies. When Revenge of the Sith finally released in 2005, Portman was 23 while Christensen was 24.