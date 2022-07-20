‘Star Wars’ fan highlights two key moments of symbolism in ‘Revenge of the Sith’

An eagle-eyed Star Wars fan has shown the wonderful attention to detail by the costume and set designers who worked on Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

A keenly observant Redditor aptly named –The Force– posted two still photos from the film, showing how the insignia used by the Resistance and the Empire were incorporated in two key scenes. The first saw one of the emblems arranged in Queen Padmé Amidala’s hair, while the second showed the Empire’s emblem integrated into the set surrounding the surface where an injured Anakin Skywalker received the life-saving medical treatment that ultimately transitioned him into Darth Vader.

Some fans, like SixGunChimp, weren’t sure about Padmé hair adornment, but were on board with the scene from Anakin’s surgery.

Others saw the design of Padmé’s fascinator as a foreshadowing of a movement that yet was to come.

Another pointed out the significance of the scene with Padmé standing side-by-side with Bail Organa, who would play a critical role in preserving her legacy, as well as the inception of the Resistance itself.

Fans were thrilled when Hayden Christensen reprised the role of Anakin Skywalker for the Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the actor says he would happily sign on if the studio decides to make a spinoff series about Skywalker’s life prior to the catastrophic wounds he received in the duel with Obi-Wan in Revenge of the Sith.

Star Wars, Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is streaming on Disney Plus.