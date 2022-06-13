Hayden Christensen says he’s down for an Anakin prequel or Vader series

Hayden Christensen is excited about the idea of giving fans more Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader after his eventful return in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Christensen expressed his thoughts about a potential Anakin prequel or a Darth Vader series, and he couldn’t have been more into it.

“Absolutely! To get to do more with this character would be amazing!”

The Obi-Wan vs. Darth Vader rematch was easily the most anticipated aspect of the series during the buildup, with fans ecstatic to see Christensen back in the role, and many saw it as a way for him to redeem himself after the generally poor reception afforded to the Star Wars prequels at the time.

Now, fans are singing the actor’s praises for his performance, and with all the Star Wars characters getting their own shows, it’s only natural for one of the most iconic villains of all-time to be in the discussion. As Christensen implied, there’s so much more to do with the character.

Thanks to all of the extended materials covering novels, comic books, and video games detailing his story, it’s evident that he wasn’t simply sitting around waiting for the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, and it’s unrestrained by time, too. The series could take place after the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi, or pre-Revenge of the Sith when he was still Anakin.

It’s been rumored that Christensen will reprise his role in Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson, and it would make sense considering their history. Ahsoka Tano was Anakin’s Padawan when he was still a Jedi, and they have copious amounts of unfinished business.

In The Book of Boba Fett episode, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” Ahsoka stops by when Luke Skywalker is training Grogu and tells him that he reminds her of his father, perhaps foreshadowing another Anakin appearance later down the line, so we’ll see.