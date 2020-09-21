Agent Carter Reportedly Returning To Present Day MCU

After first appearing in Captain America: The First Avenger, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter went on to become one of the most popular supporting characters in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And even though there wasn’t a place for her once Cap’s franchise had shifted into the modern era, Peggy still maintained a strong presence on our screens.

As well as playing the co-founder of S.H.I.E.L..D. across the decades via cameos in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man and Avengers: Endgame, she also appeared as part of a hallucinatory flashback in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Peggy found even greater success on the small screen by guest starring in several episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Marvel One-Shot Agent Carter, which led directly to a spinoff series that ran for two seasons.

Atwell seemed to indicate that Endgame had drawn a line under her time as part of the MCU, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in The Flash – that Peggy is being lined up for a return in the future.

New Fan Poster Gives Peggy Carter And Steve Rogers A Disney Plus Spinoff 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel, Marvel feel like they have unfinished business with Agent Carter, and are said to be considering either time travel or the impending introduction of the multiverse as narrative devices to bring her back and capitalize on her continued appeal. It could be argued that the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame brought her and Steve’s arc to a definitive and satisfying conclusion, but there’s also a large section of fans who would be more than happy to see her back on their screens.

At the moment, it’s unclear exactly where and when she’ll show up again, but according to our sources, the character isn’t gone for good and will, indeed, be returning to the present day MCU at some point.