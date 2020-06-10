Agent Carter Star Addresses Steve/Peggy’s Avengers: Endgame Ending

Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter getting together in the final scenes of Avengers: Endgame is what you call a truly divisive ending. While some love the romantic dance sequence between the two long-lost lovers, others feel it removed Cap’s growth over the movies. Peggy fans, meanwhile, felt it undid her arc on Agent Carter, where she got over her grief for Steve and moved on with Daniel Sousa.

But what does Sousa himself make of the ending? Enver Gjokaj offered his thoughts on Endgame‘s finale scene while talking to Entertainment Weekly and it seems the actor – who also appeared in The Avengers as an NYC cop – is completely fine with it. He even said that the tragedy of Sousa always being second-best to Steve is what he loves about the character.

“To be honest, it’s so clear in the writing and it’s so clear in the way Hayley plays it that [Steve] was never gonna be replaced,” Gjokaj explained. “I think that was the beautiful tragedy of his attraction to her is that he knew that and he wanted to be with her anyway. He knew he was always going to be second place, and I think that’s a little heartbreaking about Sousa.”

Peggy and Sousa had a “will they, won’t they?” relationship across AC‘s two seasons, before Peggy planted one on him in the season 2 finale. Sadly, ABC pulled the plug on the show after that so we never got to see where the couple went from there. According to Endgame, though, Steve wandered back into Peggy’s life and Sousa was given the boot. Tough luck, Daniel.

On the plus side, we’re about to see more of Sousa in the MCU as Gjokaj is reprising his role for the first time since Agent Carter ended in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7. This should hopefully give us some closure on what happened to him. There’s also a chance Hayley Atwell will drop by, too, to play Peggy one last time after Avengers: Endgame.