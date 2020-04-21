Is Peggy Carter Returning For Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7?

Peggy Carter’s had a much longer lifespan in the MCU than anyone expected. Hayley Atwell’s scene-stealing turn in Captain America: The First Avenger led to various cameos over the next few years, as well as the much-missed Agent Carter TV show. Her brief role in Avengers: Endgame felt like the last time we’d see her in the franchise, but there’s a very good chance that she may return again in the upcoming seventh and final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Following the release of a new teaser for the run, EW revealed that Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj will be reprising his role as S.S.R. agent Daniel Sousa in season 7. Remember, this is possible as the reborn Phil Coulson and his team will travel back in time to stop the Chronicoms from taking over Earth in the past. We know that they’ll begin their time-hopping in 1931 New York, but Sousa’s appearance tells us they’ll jump forward to the late-40s as well.

This leads us to hope that Peggy will likewise feature in the season. Atwell’s return was not confirmed alongside Gjokaj’s, but that news definitely opens the door for the co-founder of S.H.I.E.L.D. herself. Last year, FandomWire reported that Atwell will indeed drop by one last time as Peggy alongside her Agent Carter colleague, but this has still yet to be confirmed. So, if it is happening, ABC’s keeping it close to their chests.

The end of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. marks the last of the MCU series airing on network television, with all future programming ending up on Disney Plus or Hulu. So, it would be pretty fitting for the star of ABC’s other Marvel show (ssh, we don’t mention Inhumans) to stop by to celebrate the end of an era. All the signs are pointing to this outcome, then, but we’ll just have to watch season 7 when it kicks off on May 27th and see what happens.