Watch: Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Teaser Reveals Coulson’s Latest Return

After an impressively long lifespan that went far beyond what we all expected, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally reaching the end of the line this year. Season 7 of the MCU spinoff show will be its last, and today ABC revealed that it will premiere at the end of next month on May 27th. What’s more, a short new teaser was also dropped which reveals the (latest) resurrection of Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson.

At the end of season 6, Coulson was brought back to life once more in the form of a juiced-up Life Model Decoy. In this clip from season 7’s opener, Daisy (Chloe Bennet), Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Mack (Henry Simmons) look on in shock at their reborn friend. “Hey guys,” says an ever-cheery Coulson. And then after no one returns his greeting, he asks: “Why is no one talking?”

AoS season 7 will see Coulson and his crew sent back into the past – the 1930s, to be exact – where they must stop the time-traveling aliens the Chronicoms from stealing people’s identities and assimilating in pre-War New York City.

As fans will know, Coulson was killed by Loki in The Avengers, but Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 1 revealed that he was revived as part of the secret Project T.A.H.I.T.I. At the end of season 5, Coulson succumbed to a fatal illness and spent his last few weeks with May in, er, Tahiti. Season 6 then saw him get to play the evil Coulson doppelganger Sarge. Then, this LMD copy was created by Fitz and Enoch to aid their team in their battle with the Chronicoms.

Don’t miss the last ever season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. when it arrives on ABC in six weeks’ time.