Remember the days before this Disney Plus golden age of content? We had Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and that was about it for several years before the Netflix series, but does anyone remember that strange Infinity War tie-in?

Back in the fifth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., there was several ominous remarks about the future of Earth and a fear about what could happen if the plucky S.H.I.E.L.D. agents didn’t save the day. Yes, the show genuinely believed they would have had even a slight chance of taking on Thanos or his army.

As laughable as it is, it’s arguably a side effect of the extreme secrecy around so much of Infinity War and Endgame. Benedict Cumberbatch has said he believes he was one of very few people who got access to the entire scripts for the films, so he could better understand it all. Or he’s behind the leaks. But form there, it’s no surprise the ABC series writers got left in the dark.

Commenters reckon it could be as simple as the writers winged it so so hard and threw whatever they could at the wall to see what would stick. I mean, hypothetically, would the writer for Iron Fist get much info about The Defenders?

One Redditor shed some light on the situation having been an avid follower at the time of airing, with them suggesting that essentially everyone had expected some tie-in, but nothing as ridiculous as them being involved in the Battle for Earth.

A recent Ms. Marvel easter egg did sort-of confirm at least some agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were involved in the Battle for Earth: but this could easily be someone doing a little bit of truth-bending.

There’s no clear return point for any of the show’s cast, with Marvel well and truly beyond the idea of just people in business suits doing X-Files stuff. Now, we’ve got ridiculously high production value Disney Plus shows which release every few months.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is available to stream however on Disney Plus.