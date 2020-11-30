Ahsoka Tano And Boba Fett Now Share A Unique Star Wars Record

For fans of the expanded Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian is the gift that keeps on giving. The Disney Plus series has massively expanded the scope for Season 2, and following some huge character debuts and re-introductions it’s officially tied the animated back catalogue into the same mythology as the movies.

From Boba Fett’s return at the close of the premiere to Ahsoka Tano’s live-action bow in the latest episode, The Mandalorian is setting up some major storylines that look to drive the Star Wars lore forward on the small screen for the foreseeable future. Rosario Dawson’s first appearance as Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan has also given Ahsoka the distinction of sharing a unique Star Wars record with the legendary bounty hunter who was introduced in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special.

Following “The Jedi”, Snips has joined Boba Fett as the only other character in the franchise’s history to have factored into every medium of Star Wars. That covers movies, animated and live-action TV shows, novels, comic books and video games. Of course, if you want to split hairs then Ahsoka hasn’t technically been part of a live-action film yet having debuted in 2008 big screen animation The Clone Wars before Ashley Eckstein briefly lent her vocal talents to Rey’s vision in The Rise of Skywalker.

The Star Wars mythology has evolved to such an extent over the decades that neither Ahsoka Tano or Boba Fett are what would be considered marquee names along the lines of the Skywalker family tree or Han Solo, but they’ve both proven massively popular among the fanbase, so much so they’re the only two names to have completed the full set in terms of multimedia appearances.