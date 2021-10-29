Alec Baldwin Retreats To Rural New England In Light Of Shooting Drama

Alec Baldwin has been spotted in rural New England while he’s in legal limbo over the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Rust.

Baldwin and his family have presumably avoided going back to their home in the Hamptons due to the intense media attention over the shooting. TMZ spotted the actor with his wife and six children in a place it called “off the beaten path.”

Baldwin and his family were spotted by TMZ picking up takeout after the fatal shooting on his "Rust" movie set.

Baldwin and his family were picking up lunch at a pizza restaurant when they were spotted.

Baldwin was involved in a shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, according to reports. He was handed a prop gun and told it was “cold.”

The film’s AD, Dave Halls, handed Baldwin the gun and later said he didn’t know it contained “live rounds,” according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. The gun was an FD Pietta Long Colt .45 revolver used as a prop. It was pointed at Hutchins and Souza when it went off.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the investigation was going to continue into Baldwin and the shooting.

“(Baldwin is) obviously the person that fired the weapon so we are going to continue interviewing and getting the facts of his statements and the evidence. … He is an active part of this investigation,” Mendoza said.

Baldwin is actively trying to deflect blame on the shooting from himself and recently tweeted a news story about how Halls “Should have checked” the gun more thoroughly.

The actor is in legal limbo right now, with Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies saying that criminal charges are still possible.

“No one has been ruled out at this point,” Carmack-Altwies said. “All options are on the table.”

Currently, there are no charges brought against Alec Baldwin yet.