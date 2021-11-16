Alec Baldwin Trends As Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues
The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has been dominating headlines the world over, with plenty of well-known figures weighing in on the matter, and Dave Bautista certainly hasn’t been shy in making his feelings known.
Rittenhouse is in court after killing two people and wounding another during the civil unrest that unfolded in Kenosha, Wisconsin back in August of last year, having traveled with a semi-automatic rifle from his hometown of Antioch, Illinois. Judge Bruce Schroeder has also been a hot topic of conversation after facing accusations of bias, but the case has now led to Alec Baldwin trending on Twitter all night.
While there’s a marked difference between an actor unknowingly discharging a loaded firearm on a supposedly controlled film set and a teenager purposely traveling out of town with a rifle in his car, the Rust incident has been one of social media’s most intense topics of discussion in conjunction with the Rittenhouse trial, as you can see below.
The tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is set to cause an industry-wide shift in how weapons are used across Hollywood, with plenty of major names vowing never to use the real thing ever again. The two situations couldn’t be more different, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from taking sides.