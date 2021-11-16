Alec Baldwin Trends As Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has been dominating headlines the world over, with plenty of well-known figures weighing in on the matter, and Dave Bautista certainly hasn’t been shy in making his feelings known.

Rittenhouse is in court after killing two people and wounding another during the civil unrest that unfolded in Kenosha, Wisconsin back in August of last year, having traveled with a semi-automatic rifle from his hometown of Antioch, Illinois. Judge Bruce Schroeder has also been a hot topic of conversation after facing accusations of bias, but the case has now led to Alec Baldwin trending on Twitter all night.

While there’s a marked difference between an actor unknowingly discharging a loaded firearm on a supposedly controlled film set and a teenager purposely traveling out of town with a rifle in his car, the Rust incident has been one of social media’s most intense topics of discussion in conjunction with the Rittenhouse trial, as you can see below.

Holy fuck



This is how you Alec Baldwin people https://t.co/2noXjJBZ79 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 15, 2021

Binger pointed the gun at the jury… Who's he think he is? Alec Baldwin? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 16, 2021

Binger and Alec Baldwin need to attend a firearms safety class taught by Kyle Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/ndmWeM8y8s — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 15, 2021

Rittenhouse prosecution DA points a gun at the jury, finger on the trigger, to give an example of what it looks like working with Alec Baldwin on a movie set pic.twitter.com/mzJwti2UYa — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) November 15, 2021

Alec Baldwin would be proud https://t.co/FidMBcVk9K — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2021

Less than three weeks after Alec Baldwin shot two people with a gun an assistant told him was unloaded, Kenosha ADA says same thing then w/o clearing it, breaks every single rule of firearm safety by pointing it at the jury while pulling the trigger for dramatic effect. 🤦‍♂️ #2A pic.twitter.com/7bJb4pbyfF — Sam Rogers (@RealSamRogers) November 15, 2021

"Your honor the prosecution calls Alec Baldwin to the stand." https://t.co/ubyxvchvyR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2021

Detectives in the Rittenhouse case said its not uncommon for someone to be indicted for homicide before they investigate



That being said



Arrest Alec Baldwin — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 15, 2021

Republicans want someone like Rittenhouse who is clearly guilty of murder to go free but an innocent man like Alec Baldwin who is clearly one of the victims of a tragic accident to go to prison. These are stupid people who can not be reasoned with. — Secret Agent Number Six (@DesignationSix) November 16, 2021

Was Alec Baldwin advising him? https://t.co/WLW9iAWXQ1 — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) November 15, 2021

Alec Baldwin seems more torn up about accidentally shooting someone than Kyle Rittenhouse seems to feel about intentionally firing a weapon he was too young to legally own.



One exhibits empathy while the other seems detached and entitled. — Michelle (is vaccinated) Lefebvre (@WritingByLefave) November 16, 2021

I'm serious….when the right talks shit about Alec Baldwin. It's like they are shitting out a ton of hypocrisy.



Remember when REPUBLICAN Dick Cheney shot a guy? — KT (@sloyoroll01973) November 16, 2021

The tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is set to cause an industry-wide shift in how weapons are used across Hollywood, with plenty of major names vowing never to use the real thing ever again. The two situations couldn’t be more different, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from taking sides.