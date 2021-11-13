Dave Bautista Fires Shots At Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Case

Dave Bautista hasn’t exactly been quiet about his feelings surrounding Kyle Rittenhouse as he stands trial for killing two men and wounding another during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin back in August 2020. While Rittenhouse turned on the waterworks during the trial, Bautista had no mercy, directly saying “F**k that kid!” several times on Twitter.

Now, it seems he has some harsh words for the judge of the case, Bruce Schroeder. Many have said Schroeder is far too biased to take on the case at all, due to things like his phone’s Trump rally theme ringtone going off during the trial, not allowing prosecutors to describe the murdered men as victims, and many other allegations.

Now, responding to the one and only George Takei of Star Trek fame on Twitter, Bautista shared his critical thoughts of the judge in the tweet below.

He didn’t have time to say that. He was too busy working on his book deal. https://t.co/IooHDxpQww — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) November 12, 2021

It’s not like things of this nature haven’t happened before, either. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has received a $2 million advance for her own book and Sonia Sotomayor was paid $1.175 million in advance for her autobiography Beloved World. While Schroeder is not that famous otherwise, it’s quite possible that with today’s general frenzy surrounding controversial names like Rittenhouse, anything is possible.

There’s no denying that sharing political views at any time on social media can be a death sentence for any actor — just look at Gina Carano. However, it’s yet to be seen if Dave Bautista being loud and proud about his extreme dislike of Rittenhouse and Schroeder will hamper, or even somehow help, his acting career.