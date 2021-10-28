Ex-Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Fires Shots At Her Critics

At this point, it’s impossible to avoid just how against vaccines Gina Carano is. The ex-Mandalorian star recently got a lot of heat on Twitter for opposing the FDA’s decision to approve a measure that allows COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11. Now, she’s firing back at her critics online.

In a recent Tweet, Carano shared a picture to diss her critics that contained lies about the COVID-19 vaccine. The picture reads, “‘Your posts are dangerous!’ ‘oh, like, dangerous enough to cause blood clots?'” You can see the Tweet below.

Despite what Carano is trying to imply, there is zero evidence that MRNA vaccines like the COVID-19 vaccine are connected with people getting blood clots in any way. So while many of her fans are supporting her on Twitter, it is quite possible her tweet may get a misleading content label like others she has made before.

Currently, Gina Carano is filming her newest movie project for The Daily Wire, Terror on the Prairie, in Montana to avoid potential vaccine mandates in Hollywood. With her current stance on the vaccine, we’ll have to wait and see if COVID-19 rips through the cast and crew in time.