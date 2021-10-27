Gina Carano Shares Hot Take About Major FDA Decision

Gina Carano is no stranger to controversy at this point. She once was a part of one of the biggest sci-fi universes of all time during her time on The Mandalorian but was fired after comparing being a Republican in America to being a Jewish person living in Nazi Germany.

It seems she hasn’t learned her lesson yet either about making misinformed posts on social media. She’s already had misleading information notices put on her Tweets before, and it’s likely it will continue to happen if she keeps making posts like these.

Recently, an FDA panel voted in a 17-0 unanimous measure to approve the COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11. Seeing how she’s been extremely anti-vaccine in the past to the point that it caused an entire film to be canceled, it’s no surprise that she doesn’t approve of the situation.

While many have supported Carano after her firing in the past, even including the likes of band members in KISS, it’s hard to think that she’ll keep having as many supporters into the future. Her current film project, Terror on the Prairie, is being filmed in Montana to specifically avoid COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Hollywood which may result in the virus tearing through the cast and crew.

Gina Carano recently shared a picture of herself flipping off the internet on set which caused quite a stir online, though will not likely see her removed from the project she is the producer of.