Lucasfilm Fires Gina Carano From The Mandalorian, Blasts Her Social Media Post

Over the last little while, The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano has managed to anger a ton of Star Wars fans by sharing very divisive right-wing opinions on social media. Earlier this week, she took things even further when she posted a screenshot of a message on her Instagram account that basically likened the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany to being a Republican in the United States.

Obviously, this led to a major outcry online, with #FireGinaCarano trending on Twitter worldwide. And at long last, Lucasfilm has listened to the fanbase, as they’ve now announced that they’ve let the actress go and she’s no longer employed by them. Meaning she won’t be returning to The Mandalorian or any other projects set in that galaxy far, far away.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future” said the studio in a statement released tonight. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

As of this writing, Carano has yet to respond to her termination, but given how vocal she is, we imagine it won’t be long before she issues a statement. In the meantime, Twitter is already being flooded with reactions to the news, and though the majority of them seem to be applauding Lucasfilm for finally taking action, there are still a number of fans throwing their support behind the actress.

Obviously, this is going to be a hot topic for a while yet and you can be sure this won’t be the last you hear of it. But for now, at least, it seems the studio has no intention of working with Gina Carano again and though we’ve seen Hollywood stars bounce back from all sorts of controversies in the past, we imagine it’ll be a long time before this particular one is hired for another high profile project.