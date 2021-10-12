Ex-Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Filming First Project Since Firing Controversy

While former The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano’s relationship with Disney seems decidedly over after she was fired from Lucas Film for inflammatory comments on social media, it does not appear her career is totally dead in the water.

The MMA fighter has come under fire in the past year after she was accused of making transphobic remarks on social media, compared members of the Democratic party and their supporters to Nazis, and even made what some would say is a stomach-churning analogy comparing vaccine mandates to the horrific behavior alleged to have been committed by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Deadline reports that Carano is now filming her first project since she was fired from the hit Disney+ Star Wars show, a Western produced by right-wing media company The Daily Wire called Terror On The Prairie, which reportedly began filming this week.

Directed by Michael Polish, the film centers around a pioneering family that must fight back against a gang of outlaws that is terrorizing them on their newly built Montana farm. Carano is set to both star and produce.

Among the co-stars are Justified‘s Nick Searcy, MMA fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, stand-up comedian Tyler Fischer, Skateland‘s Heath Freeman and The O.C.‘s Samaire Armstrong.

The film will reportedly be initially released exclusively for DailyWire.com members in Spring 2022. In addition, the Carano-helmed action movie White Knuckle will also reportedly begin filming in 2022.

The Daily Wire’s first foray into entertainment was announced earlier this year with its acquisition of the action thriller about school shootings called Run Hide Fight.

It will be interesting to see if Carano filming Terror on the Prairie will affect current rumors of her making a Mandalorian return.