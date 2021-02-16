Gina Carano Says She Found Out That She Was Fired Through Social Media

Last week, Lucasfilm announced they had cut ties with The Mandalorian star Gina Carano following the actress’ latest inflammatory social media posts, something which shocked Star Wars fans and the internet at large. Not to mention Carano herself. In fact, the former MMA star has now revealed that she only found out she’d been fired from her role as Cara Dune when the studio released their statement.

Carano spoke with The New York Times’ Bari Weiss in a piece about cancel culture and confirmed that she had previously been asked to publicly apologize for mocking the use of pronouns in people’s bios on Twitter last year, something that many found offensive and transphobic. Carano declined, however, revealing that the cost was that she was asked not to get involved with the press and promotion for The Mandalorian season 2. This, she says, was her last formal contact with Lucasfilm.

“That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

Though Lucasfilm apparently washed their hands of her months ago, it’s been reported that Carano’s co-star Pedro Pascal tried to get her to apologize or at least tone down her social media activity since then. This makes sense as, when she did take down her anti-pronouns joke, she cited Pascal as having messaged her privately asking her to do so. While he was able to get through to her on that occasion, however, it’s clear that he was less successful later.

Since her firing, Carano has blasted Lucasfilm and “the totalitarian mob” – that’s the social media users offended by her tweets – and has maintained that she won’t be silenced. In fact, she’s already got a new project lined up, despite being let go by her agents. Gina Carano has partnered with right wing website The Daily Wire to write, produce and star in a movie for them.

As for the character of Cara Dune, Lucasfilm is considering recasting, while The Mandalorian season 3 starts shooting in April.