Gina Carano Hits Back At Lucasfilm, Announces New Movie

Well, Gina Carano didn’t waste any time. Swiftly following her firing by Lucasfilm earlier this week, the former Mandalorian star has announced that she’s already got a new project on the way, as she enters into a partnership with conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro and his website The Daily Wire. In her statement revealing the news, Carano hit back at Lucasfilm and cancel culture in general.

As per Deadline, the actress is set to develop, produce and star in an upcoming film, whose title and plot details have yet to be revealed, which will be released by The Daily Wire exclusively to its members as the company aims to broaden its entertainment division. It will be produced in partnership with Bone Tomahawk’s Dallas Sonnier and his Bonfire Legend banner.

Carano had the following to say about both the project and the situation as a whole:

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Shapiro, meanwhile, likewise released a statement, in which he compares The Daily Wire to the Rebels of Star Wars and those who campaigned for Carano to be fired as the Empire.

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob,” said Shapiro. “We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star.”

The actress had been getting into increasing trouble on social media for sharing various incendiary right-wing opinions, with a recent update proving to be the final straw. She shared a TikTok post on her Instagram this week which implicitly compared being a Republican in today’s America to being Jewish during World War II. Following this, Lucasfilm quickly announced they’d cut ties with Carano, labelling her post as “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Prior to her coming under fire online, Gina Carano was all set to star in her own Disney Plus spinoff as Cara Dune, not to mention she was going continue to appear in The Mandalorian season 3. It’s currently unknown if the studio is looking to recast the role or if they’ll simply write her out of future projects, but as always, watch this space for more.