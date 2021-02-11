The Mandalorian Fans Campaign For Lucy Lawless To Play Cara Dune

This Wednesday, news arrived that Lucasfilm had fired Gina Carano from The Mandalorian following one offensive social media post too many. It’s currently unclear what this means for the character of Cara Dune, though, who the studio originally had big plans for – including a spinoff series based around the New Republic marshal. They may just write her out, but Star Wars fans are hoping that they keep Dune on board and recast the role.

But who could play her in place of Carano? Well, initially, Once Upon a Time‘s Lana Parrilla was a popular choice, given her resemblance to the ex-MMA fighter. A new top contender has taken over at this point, though – Lucy Lawless, best remembered for 90s cult favorite Xena: Warrior Princess. Twitter is full of folks campaigning for Lawless to get the gig and here are just a few of the reactions going around.

Instead of #canceldisneyplus, can they just cast Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune and pretend it was her the whole time? pic.twitter.com/sOvrouGv05 — Severed Sons ❄️ A D&D Podcast (@SeveredSonsDnD) February 11, 2021

Think of the merchandise, Disney.

Hear me out, Casting Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune would sell SOOO many action figures. I'm just saying. She'd bring in a lot of bank. pic.twitter.com/tltw8VwPqb — Isabel Sophia rebel gurrl Dieppa (she/her) 🌺 (@IsabelSDieppa) February 10, 2021

It’s time to pull a Rhodey.

Can we just swap out Carano for Lucy Lawless and never address it the way Marvel did with Howard and Cheadle? — Dan Larson (@ToyGalaxyDan) February 11, 2021

“The new and improved.”

An awesome choice.

Can we just recast Cara Dune with Lucy Lawless? I mean it would be an awesome choice. #TheMandalorian #StarWars #CaraDune pic.twitter.com/kWgyKCCMh7 — Erick Quintero (@Babaloo4u) February 11, 2021

That’s all they’re saying.

All I'm saying is Cara Dune COULD be recast with @RealLucyLawless, and I wouldn't bat an eye.

That's all I'm saying, nothing more- pic.twitter.com/CweWlN5Lmd — Tom Schalk (@TomStheVoice) February 11, 2021

Let’s call it a day already.

This is the way.

They can keep Cara Dune in the Mandalorian. Just get Lucy Lawless to play her instead 💕 — Jerrica Brannigan (@JennyOutrageous) February 11, 2021

Obviously, one potential stumbling block to Lawless feasibly playing Cara Dune is that the 52-year-old actress is 14 years older than the 38-year-old Carano. Still, Lawless remains a big star, having appeared in the likes of Parks and Recreation, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Ash vs. Evil Dead in recent years, so she would be a coveted addition to The Mandalorian‘s cast. She even already made her Star Wars debut in a couple of episodes of Rebels as the Aeosian Queen.

In many ways, Lawless’ role as Xena paved the way for contemporary action heroines like Cara Dune, so that’s probably why fans think she’s a natural fit for the part. Star Wars has recast plenty of characters in the past and folks have been able to cope with the change, but in this case, we’ll just have to wait and see how showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni want to play it.

The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to start shooting in April.