The Mandalorian Fans Campaign For Lucy Lawless To Play Cara Dune

This Wednesday, news arrived that Lucasfilm had fired Gina Carano from The Mandalorian following one offensive social media post too many. It’s currently unclear what this means for the character of Cara Dune, though, who the studio originally had big plans for – including a spinoff series based around the New Republic marshal. They may just write her out, but Star Wars fans are hoping that they keep Dune on board and recast the role.

But who could play her in place of Carano? Well, initially, Once Upon a Time‘s Lana Parrilla was a popular choice, given her resemblance to the ex-MMA fighter. A new top contender has taken over at this point, though – Lucy Lawless, best remembered for 90s cult favorite Xena: Warrior Princess. Twitter is full of folks campaigning for Lawless to get the gig and here are just a few of the reactions going around.

Think of the merchandise, Disney.

It’s time to pull a Rhodey.

“The new and improved.”

An awesome choice.

That’s all they’re saying.

Let’s call it a day already.

This is the way.

Obviously, one potential stumbling block to Lawless feasibly playing Cara Dune is that the 52-year-old actress is 14 years older than the 38-year-old Carano. Still, Lawless remains a big star, having appeared in the likes of Parks and Recreation, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Ash vs. Evil Dead in recent years, so she would be a coveted addition to The Mandalorian‘s cast. She even already made her Star Wars debut in a couple of episodes of Rebels as the Aeosian Queen.

In many ways, Lawless’ role as Xena paved the way for contemporary action heroines like Cara Dune, so that’s probably why fans think she’s a natural fit for the part. Star Wars has recast plenty of characters in the past and folks have been able to cope with the change, but in this case, we’ll just have to wait and see how showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni want to play it.

The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to start shooting in April.

