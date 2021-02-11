Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over Lucasfilm Firing Gina Carano

In news that’s sending the internet into meltdown, Gina Carano has been fired from The Mandalorian and will no longer appear in any projects set in that galaxy far, far away.

Yes, after months of controversial social media posts and very loud cries from the fanbase for Lucasfilm to cut her loose, the studio has finally done just that. The straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak, was what she shared this week – a message that inferred that “being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust.”

Understandably, that angered a lot of people and the backlash was fierce, with #FireGinaCarano trending on Twitter worldwide. And with the call to let her go too loud to ignore, Lucasfilm announced earlier tonight that she’s no longer employed by them. Suffice it to say, Star Wars fans are freaking out over the news, with a whole range of different opinions surfacing, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

All Gina Carano had to do was shut the fuck up. — BenDavid Grabinski+ (@bdgrabinski) February 11, 2021

GINA CARANO ACTUALLY GOT FIRED????? — vero ♡ (@fIustercluck) February 11, 2021

GINA CARANO IS FIRED. GINA CARANO IS FIRED‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/odHymDpNI8 — Leon. (@dumbolympian) February 11, 2021

GINA CARANO GOT FIRED ????? /gen — areej (@lahyqs) February 11, 2021

Gina Carano had a bad take but to say the post was offensive is a big stretch. Especially for a company founded by an anti-Semite https://t.co/cnCFVcuKnN — Ryan Crowley (@CrowleyRyan) February 11, 2021

@Lucasfilm_Ltd well I guess I won’t be watching mandalorian anymore. Bring back @ginacarano #beepbopboop — Raul Orozco (@Rorozco1210) February 11, 2021

I can’t believe @Disney caved to the cancel culture mob on this one. SHE SAID NOTHING WRONG! Idiots manufactured outrage. Makes me sick. This is why I hate everything. What has this pathetic world come to? I blame all the wokeist terrorists. — Harden TF Up 🇺🇸 (@Harden_TF_Up) February 11, 2021

Looks like Disney alderaaned Gina Carano's career. — Milton Malespin (@DIAC1987) February 11, 2021

Guess Cara Dune has now joined the rest of Alderaan in the “Galaxy Far, Far Away..” Frankly, it took too long considering how toxic Gina Carano has been. Expect lots of “She was cancelled” videos from the toxic fandom corners. https://t.co/GeUXSxjEsk — M3Writer (@M3Writer) February 11, 2021

Okay, Gina Carano is done. Let’s do Joss Whedon next! pic.twitter.com/HlUI6f2nkA — Karina Halle (on hiatus) (@MetalBlonde) February 11, 2021

So @ginacarano was fired from @themandalorian. Saw it coming. Hollywood just can’t stand a non liberal having an opinion. Really all I have to say to @Disney and Kathleen Kennedy is this: pic.twitter.com/LaaVtPsE0I — Zoup (@NoZoupForYou_) February 11, 2021

GET FUCKED GINA CARANO LMAOOOOOO — lexie's eleven (@riseoforgana) February 11, 2021

Gina Carano looking for a job pic.twitter.com/jnxMSpPkDO — 𝕝𝕛𝕨𝕣 • Lewis 😷 (@ljwr_) February 11, 2021

@Lucasfilm @starwars @Disney shame on you! Shame on you for firing someone for having an opinion different than your own. I stand with @ginacarano — M@ (@MattLane7) February 11, 2021

@Disney should be ashamed for how they caved to the mob. @ginacarano did nothing wrong. — JDSeed (@AmericanSeed76) February 11, 2021

Gina Carano just fumbled the bag. Potential MILLIONS down the drain. — Luis (@Mr_Han_SoloDolo) February 11, 2021

Of course, the above represents only a small sample of what’s being said on Twitter right now and there are a lot more – and we do mean a lot more – where those reactions came from. As you can see, though, not everyone is on Lucasfilm’s side here and despite her recent behavior, Carano still has a good deal of support online.

That being said, the overwhelming majority of people do indeed seem to be pleased to see Gina Carano booted from The Mandalorian and while it remains to be seen how this situation will develop moving forward, it’ll probably be a long time before the actress finds herself attached to another big name franchise.