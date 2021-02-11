Home / tv

Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over Lucasfilm Firing Gina Carano

By 3 mins ago
x

In news that’s sending the internet into meltdown, Gina Carano has been fired from The Mandalorian and will no longer appear in any projects set in that galaxy far, far away.

Yes, after months of controversial social media posts and very loud cries from the fanbase for Lucasfilm to cut her loose, the studio has finally done just that. The straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak, was what she shared this week – a message that inferred that “being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust.”

Understandably, that angered a lot of people and the backlash was fierce, with #FireGinaCarano trending on Twitter worldwide. And with the call to let her go too loud to ignore, Lucasfilm announced earlier tonight that she’s no longer employed by them. Suffice it to say, Star Wars fans are freaking out over the news, with a whole range of different opinions surfacing, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos
1 of 9
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Of course, the above represents only a small sample of what’s being said on Twitter right now and there are a lot more – and we do mean a lot more – where those reactions came from. As you can see, though, not everyone is on Lucasfilm’s side here and despite her recent behavior, Carano still has a good deal of support online.

That being said, the overwhelming majority of people do indeed seem to be pleased to see Gina Carano booted from The Mandalorian and while it remains to be seen how this situation will develop moving forward, it’ll probably be a long time before the actress finds herself attached to another big name franchise.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...