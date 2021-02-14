Disney Reportedly Considering Recasting Cara Dune On The Mandalorian

After Gina Carano’s dismissal from The Mandalorian, the fate of Cara Dune hangs in a state of ambiguity, though the Mouse House is now thinking of an unexpected and bold solution to handle the mess.

The Rebel shock trooper joined the series as a mercenary working on Mando’s side. But as the story progressed, Dune became a prominent figure in the tale of Din Djarin and his ward, Grogu. The experienced fighter was especially crucial in the fight against Moff Gideon during the season 1 finale, though that obviously wasn’t the last of what we’d see from her. Indeed, both Greef Karga and Dune returned for the most recent run, with the latter joining Mando’s fire team after the Imperial remnants abducted The Child on Tython.

But as influential as she’s proved to the narrative thus far, one would imagine that Lucasfilm would simply disregard the character now that Carano’s been fired. Maybe even put in an off-hand reference that’d conveniently explain her absence. However, the executives are apparently thinking of recasting the role and bringing in a new actress to portray Cara in future Star Wars projects. No final decision has yet been made, of course, but sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka and Luke Skywalker would appear on the show well before they were confirmed – say that discussions have indeed taken place already about the possibility.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’d make sense, too, as all signs seemed to indicate that the company has big plans for the character’s future. Not only would Carano have reprised her role in the upcoming seasons of The Mandalorian, but the newly appointed space marshal could’ve also played a part in the Rangers of the New Republic series, currently in development for Disney Plus.

What are your thoughts on the matter, though? Do you think Lucasfilm should recast the role, or simply write her out? Let us know in the comments below.