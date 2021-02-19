Disney Reportedly Now Has A Zero Tolerance Policy After Gina Carano

Disney is reportedly taking steps to ensure that they aren’t reluctantly made the center of attention for all the wrong reasons ever again.

For those not aware of recent developments, Gina Carano, who stars alongside Pedro Pascal and Carl Weathers, among others, in the mega-popular Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, was recently sacked by the House of Mouse following a series of controversial posts on social media. The 38-year-old actress – a former MMA fighter – had attracted a legion of fans for her portrayal of retired Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune, popularity that had reportedly even led to the character being in line to get her own spinoff.

Voicing some very divisive political opinions, however, turned many people off of her, ultimately leading Twitter to call for her removal from the Star Wars series. That furor eventually died down, though, until earlier this month when Carano appeared to liken the Democratic party and its supporters’ treatment of Republicans to that of Nazi Germany fostering hatred for Jews during World War II. For Disney, this apparently represented the final straw and they promptly cut all ties with the actress, stating that she’s no longer in their employ and never again will be.

The debacle has attracted massive attention from the media since and it’s something the company is clearly keen to avoid going forward. According to prolific insider Daniel Richtman, a zero tolerance policy has now been adopted internally in an effort to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself, though it’s currently unclear just what exactly that initiative entails, as the leaker offers no further details. After all, going as far as to ban those in its employ from discussing social, political, or religious topics on social media or in public is a drastic step to take.

Whatever the situation, we’ll be sure to keep you informed as and when more information on the Gina Carano story surfaces, so stay tuned.