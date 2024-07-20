‘He yells at me in Chewbacca’: Mom has to face up to the fact she’s given birth to a Wookiee as belligerent baby channels ‘Star Wars’

Babies can be a lot of work, but they always reward you with their best moments, their daily progress, and their adorableness. They are a fresh source of meaning for new parents, a change in one’s priorities, the most precious thing in the whole world.

Our star today, Mason, is as precious as a baby can be. Not only is he cute beyond words, but he is also capable of vocalizations one would likely not expect from a baby. One might hear this sound at a Star Wars convention, as a Chewbacca cosplayer tries to act in character but hearing it from a baby is spectacular, unusual, and unbelievably endearing.

His mother on TikTok, Gigi Brooks, tends to share her daily routine with her baby, usually pertaining to what she cooks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. She bears herself with the joyful aura of a new mom, who’s enjoying each and every little daily treasure of motherhood, and she’s excited to share some snippets of her happiness with her followers.

Mason, the hairless Wookiee

In one of her pinned videos, Gigi had to ask others on TikTok whether anyone else has a baby who makes such a unique sound on a regular basis. She explains that Mason, who is now 10 months old, has been making Chewbacca sounds since he was born.

If it comes to picking between crying and making Chewbacca noises, most people would choose for their baby to be proficient in the latter. Even though Mason fires off those reverberations in protest, impatiently waiting to be fed, it’s still less shrill and discomforting than to hear a baby’s cries. In fact, it is amusing and charming and, if the comments are any indication, netizens adore Mason’s idiosyncratic way of expressing himself.

One commenter wrote: “Not joking, I called my son Chewbacca for a while because he did the same 😂 this just reminded me that he doesn’t do it anymore and I’m a little sad tbh hahaha cherish it 😭😭”

The most wholesome part of the video is arguably when Gigi turns the camera so it captures both of them while she feeds Mason. His smiles and giggles upon seeing himself on the screen are nothing short of delightful. The baby is not in the least camera shy. Mason probably takes after his mom who appears quite at ease with filming herself and her family, allowing people online to witness these undeniably sweet interactions.

