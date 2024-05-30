‘Don’t support teen pregnancy, support pregnant teens’: Adorable daughter of 14-year-old mom wins TikTok’s heart with cutest f-bomb ever

One thing about kids on the internet? They’re going to go viral. Especially the cute ones. Maddie Lambert proved that when she posted a video of her six-year-old daughter with no front teeth lip-syncing and a slightly profane audio.

In the TikTok, Maddie wrote that she had her daughter when she was only fourteen, but at least that meant that with a 14-year age gap, they got to be besties. The video was topped off with a sound bite of the YouTuber Cody Ko saying “Let’s F-ing Go,” and the daughter expertly mouthing along.

Something about a toothless 6-year-old saying a curse word won over the hearts of the entire internet. The verdict is in and kids cursing will never not be funny, whether their parents like it or not. Commenters are obsessed with the little girl’s excitement and tenacity towards dropping an F-bomb — and the added bonus of her having no front teeth — makes it all the cuter.

Many people joked about the duo’s tiny age gap, saying that the mom could wish her daughter a good day at school and the daughter could say the same thing back. And if her daughter wants to go play, mom may have to say no to get her own homework done. Several people who are new to Maddie’s page were concerned and slightly shocked about her early teenage pregnancy.

Maddie has actually been sharing her experience with her teenage pregnancy since she had her daughter six years ago. Many people have had the opportunity to watch the little girl grow up. But, because of her new audience on TikTok, many people aren’t familiar with how much Maddie has shared online, especially on YouTube, advocating for and supporting pregnant teens.

She documented her pregnancy, her daughter’s birthdays, and her experience dropping out of middle school and now her journey through graduating college, getting married, and welcoming her second baby at 21.

Maddie and her family often receive a lot of critiques for “normalizing teen pregnancy,” but lots of people have a different perspective on the importance of her online presence. One person pointed out that supporting teen pregnancy was a questionable endeavor but supporting pregnant teens can lead to stories with happy endings like Maddie’s.

She’s shown that an unfortunate circumstance can still lead to a degree, a family, a marriage, and a sassy if not successful daughter.

Plus turning your teenage escapades into a viral YouTube account and subsequent viral TikToks with your bestie 6-year-old, that’s always a plus.

