How many kids does ‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry have?

Since she left MTV’s Teen Mom 2 in 2022, Kailyn Lowry has been a tough person to keep up with. That’s especially true of how many kids Lowry has, given that she kept her last pregnancy a secret.

Having her first child as a teen

We first met Kailyn on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2010. The pregnant teen was still in high school when she appeared on the show with her boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Their son Isaac was born in January 2010, when Jo was just 18 years old. Like many young love stories, theirs ended soon after their child was born.

Marriage to Javi Marroquin in 2012

After splitting from Jo, Kailyn dated Jordan Wenner for a brief period. However, according to Us Weekly, Kailyn admitted to cheating on Jordan with her ex, leading to their split. Afterward, the reality star met and went on to marry Javi Marroquin in September 2012 while pregnant with their son Lincoln. Unfortunately, they started having marriage problems and ultimately divorced in 2015.

Moving on with Chris Lopez

Not long after their divorce, Kailyn moved on with her University of Delaware classmate Chris Lopez. Their on-again-off-again relationship lasted between 2016 and 2020, resulting in two sons. Lux was born in August 2017, and Creed was born in August 2020, making them Kailyn’s third and fourth sons. Unfortunately, they had a toxic relationship and couldn’t make things work.

Her relationship with Elijah Scott

After leaving Teen Mom 2, Kailyn embraced a quieter life out of the spotlight. This meant it was easy for her to keep her relationship with her neighbor, Elijah Scott, out of the public eye. In June 2022, she confirmed their relationship on an episode of her podcast Barely Famous and shared that they’d been dating for three months.

Welcoming a new child in 2022

After a ton of speculation regarding her pregnancy, Kailyn eventually admitted she and Elijah had a son in late 2022. Rio is her fifth child, but won’t be the youngest for long. The reality star shared on Instagram in November 2023 that she’s pregnant with twins, one of whom will be Kailyn’s first girl!

So, in case you haven’t been doing the math, Kailyn currently has five sons. When the twins are born, she’ll have seven children, four of whom will be under five! If she doesn’t already have her hands full, she certainly will soon!