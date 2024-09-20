Who plays Victor Aguilar in ‘The Penguin?’

Seeing Rhenzy Feliz shine in the character of Victor Aguilar in Max’s Batman spin-off The Penguin is particularly fulfilling for those of us who have been cheering him on since his Runaways days. The 26-year-old actor is making the jump from Marvel to DC with one of the show’s only original characters, and also one of its most important.

Who is Victor Aguilar in The Penguin

Victor Aguilar becomes somewhat of a sidekick to The Penguin after the mob boss catches him and his buddies attempting to steal parts of his car. While Victor’s friends manage to escape, he’s trapped in the web of Oz Cobb, who notices and empathizes with his catch’s stutter, having a disability himself. Instead of scaring him away, or worse, Oz enlists him to help dispose of Alberto Falcone‘s body, whom he had just killed.

The teen, who hails from the Crown Point neighborhood of Gotham, destroyed by the Riddley-induced flood at the end of 2022’s The Batman, sees Oz as a welcome mentor and someone who can help him climb the ladder of the city’s underbelly. Although Victor does not have a DC Comics counterpart, some have compared the character to Lark, The Penguin’s personal bodyguard and chauffeur. Victor’s origin story, however, is also reminiscent of Jason Todd, who Batman also catches messing with his vehicle only to take him under his wing, making him his new Robin.

Where you may have seen Rhenzy Feliz before

As mentioned, Rhenzy Feliz isn’t a stranger to the world of superhero live-action adaptations. He previously played a major role in Marvel’s Runaways, a Hulu show that mostly flew under the radar despite being a great, strong-spirited teen dramedy.

Feliz played Alex Wilder. The team leader in many ways, Alex is responsible for bringing the broken friend group back together, planting the seeds for the eventual creation of the Runaways. When they begin their superhero activities, Alex becomes the brain of the operation and takes on the role of tech guy. If you happen to become a fan of Feliz’s work in The Penguin, we highly recommend checking out Runaways.

Apart from this stand-out part, the Bronx, New York native also lent his voice to Encanto‘s Camilo Madrigal, the friendly teen shape-shifter, and played a lead role in the 2020 Auliʻi Cravalho drama All Together Now. Back in the day, Feliz had recurring roles in MTV’s Teen Wolf and Hulu’s Casual as well.

