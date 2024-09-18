Do you need to watch ‘The Batman’ before ‘The Penguin?’

Even before its release, The Penguin already dominated the news cycles thanks to the limited series’ raving reviews and Matt Reeves’ questionable creative decisions. Still, as a superhero production, The Penguin raises the age-old question: can you watch it as a standalone story?

Set one week after the explosive ending of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, The Penguin promises to explore the aftermath of Riddler’s (Paul Dano) terrorist attacks. Because of that, watching The Batman helps you to understand what’s going on in Gotham City. For starters, in The Batman, Reeves thoroughly explores the structural corruption that prevents the city from changing for the better. The movie also explains how the widespread drug traffic preys on people’s despair on the streets.

The Batman introduces Colin Farrell as The Penguin, a dangerous enforcer working for the Falcone crime family. Far from being one of the Dark Knight’s deadliest foes, Farrell’s Penguin is still climbing the ladder of criminal success, lending his expertise to the sharks at the top of the Falcone empire. Since The Penguin continues Oz Cobb’s story, it was obviously developed as a direct sequel. Surprisingly, though, the answer is no. You don’t need to watch The Batman to enjoy The Penguin.

The Penguin stands on its own crooked legs

The Penguin does a pretty good job telling the audience everything they need to know to follow the story. The first episode recaps the ending of The Batman, laying the groundwork you need to understand the functioning of Gotham City’s criminal underworld. Of course, the experience will be smoother for those already acclimated to Reeves’ dark and gritty Gotham. Nevertheless, you won’t feel lost for long by going blind into The Penguin.

One of the reasons why The Penguin works so well on its own is that this is the closest DC ever got to developing its own The Godfather. Instead of being a superhero production, The Penguin is, first and foremost, a vicious mobster drama focused on the intricate lives and personalities of the players trying to become Gotham City’s kingpin. There are no fancy costumes, quasi-mystic technology, or supernatural threats. There are only people, fighting with their fists and wits to survive in a dangerous business.

Fans of the Dark Knight’s more comic-like stories might not be too happy with Reeves’ vision for Gotham City. However, this narrative path also means you can invite family and friends who don’t care about superheroes to watch The Penguin together. At the end of the day, this is a story about ruthless criminals jumping at each other’s throats, the kind of R-rated fun that even people who don’t like average DC productions can enjoy.

