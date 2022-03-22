Alex Wolff 817th big name to join ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is a look at the father of America’s nuclear weapons and his time on the Manhattan Project, and the cast for the film epic is aiming to be as massive as the first atomic explosion, as it just added Alex Wolff.

Today The Hollywood Reporter revealed the Hereditary and Pig star has been added to the 2023 release currently filming in New Mexico. He joins Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, as well as Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Alden Ehrenreich and even David Dastmalchian. The Hollywood Reporter also detailed that the piece is somehow still adding actors to its call sheet, and many do not even know what role they are signing up for until the contracts are finalized. Wolff’s role is unknown.

Oppenheimer will be Nolan’s first release outside of Warner Bros. in years, and will be distributed by Universal. The studio gave Nolan very generous terms for the release and its ultimate distribution, but executives are confident they’ll have a hit worthy of all the goodies given to the Tenet filmmaker. We reported this month that company chairperson Donna Langley said grabbing Nolan was part of their strategy, and they want films of his scale on their yearly slate of offerings.