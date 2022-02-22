Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is shaping up to be as powerful a movie as the nuclear weaponry its subject helped develop. Two more well-known actors have joined its already stacked and varied cast of talented entertainers.

Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed David Krumholtz of The Santa Clause franchise and Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Alden Ehrenreich have joined the project in unknown roles. They join Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Jack Quaid, and Cillian Murphy as the legendary American physicist.

Oppenheimer helped develop atomic weapons during World War Two only to see his political loyalties scrutinized after the conflict and spent the rest of his life advocating for nuclear arms control before dying in 1967 at the age of 62.

Universal will release Oppenheimer July 2023, and it is Nolan’s first film away from Warner Bros. in more than 20 years, with his prior last being Memento from Newmarket Films. The director made the switch after Universal offered a 100-day window of exclusivity in theaters, 20 percent of the box office revenue, and complete creative control from start to end of editing.