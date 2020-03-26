Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend Reveals What It’s Like To Be Instant Famous For Dating Him

Keanu Reeves had an incredible 2019. Between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, his hilarious voice work in Toy Story 4 as stuntman Duke Caboom and his memorable cameo in the Netflix movie, Always Be My Maybe, the beloved actor could do no wrong.

But perhaps the most memorable story involving Reeves was his appearance at a gala in November where he was seen holding hands with a mysterious woman. There was even headlines saying he was there with actress Helen Mirren.

In actual fact, though, the woman he was with is Alexandra Grant, a 46-year-old artist. And in an interview with Vogue, Grant spoke about suddenly becoming famous overnight, saying the following:

“I think every person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating. But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

Reeves certainly doesn’t lead a tabloid-y lifestyle, as the actor is well known for being extremely kind to fans and has even established a sort of legend along the same lines as Bill Murray for being a regular guy despite also being an A-list star.

Reeves and Grant have apparently been dating for years as well and have even collaborated on book publishing. Grant’s friend, Jennifer Tilly, spoke to Page Six about Grant’s sudden fame and says she doesn’t really get it considering the relationship isn’t new.

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

Perhaps the attention was due to Reeves dating a woman his own age. Or so we all thought. She’s actually nine years younger, but assumptions were made that she was older at the time due to her gray hair. Not to mention that Reeves looks much younger than a 55-year-old man.

Vogue also brought up the question of marriage, which Grant avoided, saying:

“Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you. Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”

Not sure what she’s talking about there, but she sure found some way of evading the question. And besides, if they ever do tie the knot, we probably wouldn’t hear about it because of how private Keanu Reeves is. Leave the tabloid fodder for the Kardashians.