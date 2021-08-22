Alicia Vikander Looking Forward To Tomb Raider 2 With Misha Green

While the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot wasn’t quite the success it might have been, we’re still likely getting a sequel, which has been in-development for several years. Misha Green, who has recently been announced as working on a Black Canary spinoff, is attached to write and direct Tomb Raider 2, and star Alicia Vikander has now expressed her excitement about potentially teaming up with Green for the project.

Speaking to EW, Vikander had this to say on the prospect of collaborating on the Tomb Raider follow-up:

“I hope we go and make another movie. Because of the pandemic, we had plans of shooting this film, and now it’s been one and a half years, but Misha Green is on board, and she’s writing a draft right now. It’s pretty amazing — we’re, like, the same age! I was like, ‘Oh, I’m just now on a Zoom with an extremely talented woman that I think has done some incredible work.’ It would be so amazing if we get to go and do this very big-ass film together, going to kick some ass in front of the camera and behind the camera, you know?”

2018’s Tomb Raider drew from the Crystal Dynamics video game, and saw Vikander’s Croft travelling to the island of Yamatai to try and solve her father’s disappearance. Roar Uthaug handled directing duties for this one, with Vikander playing a 21-year-old version of the character coming into her identity as an adventurer. However, critics were mixed on how well Uthaug and co. had delivered on an origin story for Croft. Additionally, planning has been hit by COVID-19-enforced delays and the replacement of writer Amy Jump and director Ben Wheatley with Green.

Although the picture hasn’t been officially greenlit, we do know that Green has produced a first draft of the script, titled Tomb Raider: Obsidian. With Vikander keen to return to the role, it’s difficult to imagine Tomb Raider 2 not receiving confirmation soon, considering the buzz around Green after Lovecraft Country and her commitment to both DC and Netflix, with the latter being for a Jennifer Lopez vehicle.

Meanwhile, Vikander has been busy with The Green Knight and Netflix’s Beckett, as well as a few television projects. We’d hope, then, that there’ll be firmer news on Tomb Raider 2 this year, especially following reports that a Robert Pattinson-type actor is being considered for a lead role, and that Angelina Jolie could join the cast in some capacity.