A Black Canary Movie Is Coming To HBO Max

Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary was one of the highlights of Birds of Prey, and it seems that Warner Bros. wants to do with the character. According to Cinelinx, Lovecraft Country‘s Misha Green is on board to write an outing for Dinah Lance’s anti-hero, and follows on from the recent announcements of solo Batgirl and Blue Beetle projects for the streamer.

Green and Smollett worked together on Lovecraft Country for HBO, and many were surprised (myself included), when the show wasn’t picked up for a second season. Although Cinelink initially believed that WB would hold off on confirming Black Canary until the DC FanDome event in October, Smollett has now corroborated the report via Twitter, and will be partnering with Green, DC Films president Walter Hamada and Galen Vaisman.

New Birds Of Prey Images Reveal Harley Quinn's Team 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Indeed, we heard from our sources back in 2019 that the studio were keen to produce a standalone Black Canary picture, while the prospect of a series was also received fan support earlier this year. Things seem to be too early to reveal any plot details, but Green’s pedigree with Lovecraft Country and Underground, also in collaboration with Smollett, promises that she has the talent to do the property justice.

What does appear to be the case, though, is that Black Canary will follow the events of Birds of Prey, rather than take place in a separate continuity, and will have its producer Sue Kroll involved to maintain connections to the theatrical release. How soon we’ll get the film on our screens is another question, however, given that Green is also attached for the sequel to 2018’s Tomb Raider, and is working on a Jennifer Lopez vehicle for Netflix.