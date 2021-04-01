Home / movies

Birds Of Prey Fans Now Campaigning For Black Canary Spinoff Series

Thanks to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, Birds of Prey is no longer the lowest-grossing installment in the DCEU, with the unwanted distinction now falling to Wonder Woman 1984, something that would have been unthinkable this time last year. In fact, the Harley Quinn-centric spinoff was the biggest-earning comic book adaptation of 2020 at the box office, which wouldn’t have felt like even the remotest of possibilities after it bombed and barely scraped past $200 million globally.

Despite the severe lack of fans who actually turned up to see it in the theater, though, Birds of Prey almost instantly managed to find new life as a cult favorite. Margot Robbie admitted that the prospect of a sequel is unlikely, but the movie has found itself trending online on a regular basis as supporters continue to celebrate it at every turn.

The latest movement behind Birds of Prey to gather support is the idea of a spinoff series for Jurnee Smollet-Bell’s Black Canary, with the fanbase now mobilizing on social media to try and raise awareness behind their campaign to see it happen, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The eventual success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, which has now been replaced by #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, is only going to lead to these sorts of things happening more and more often, no matter how little interest there may be at boardroom level in continuing the Birds of Prey saga on either the big or small screens.

There’s definitely mileage in a spinoff for Smollet-Bell’s Black Canary, but all of the retweets in the world aren’t going to influence the WarnerMedia execs in the slightest, especially when they’re in the midst of trying to sweep the SnyderVerse under the rug.

