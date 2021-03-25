RestoreTheSnyderVerse Trends As DCEU Fans Demand Justice League Sequels

Zack Snyder’s Justice League came out a week ago today, and it’s gone down as just a big a hit with the DCEU fandom as everyone expected. The problem is that Warner Bros. seems to be positioning it as the final chapter of the SnyderVerse whereas the film itself makes clear that the director had much bigger plans beyond just this movie.

If you thought the release of the Snyder Cut would be the end of the pro-Snyder social media movement, though, then you were wrong, as DC fans have launched a new hashtag campaign that they’re using to grab the attention of studio execs. This Thursday, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse has been trending on Twitter as users demand that Zack be allowed to complete his vision for a Justice League trilogy, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

WB, you’re sitting on a goldmine.

WB has a goldmine in the Snyderverse and they don’t use it #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/OIQUYVRSPP — BoosterMax (@BoosterMaxCeo) March 25, 2021

There’s always room for more.

We want to see Cyborg again.

It makes perfect business sense, guys.

WB must #RestoreTheSnyderVerse it just makes sense. Perfect business sense. Give us fans what we want. pic.twitter.com/YWa3Qbf9Lc — Johnny Sack (@BrandonGoonah) March 25, 2021

Batfleck and Joker need to meet again.

Everyone wants Batfleck and The Joker to meet again and to see where the Knightmare takes us. We need to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/lSKbq3yatp — STEusMOTus #SnyderCut (@steusmotus) March 25, 2021

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Let’s have more Deathstroke, too.

Joe Manganiello's been continuously handed the short end of the stick for years. it's time for him to shine as deathstroke. #RestoretheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/QYK4jcZAX6 — Alex (@TheSpeedofForce) March 25, 2021

Wise words, Mr. Allen.

Make your own future

Make your own Past

Its all right NOW. #RestoreTheSnyderverse pic.twitter.com/cZjnc7FNIY — Talon (@talonwhoo) March 25, 2021

They can’t leave us hanging like this.

It makes no sense to not be more interested in this#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/g1nuNKq3Es — Harvey Tailore (@HarveyTailore) March 25, 2021

And here are a couple more reactions, just for good measure:

Make #RestoreTheSnyderVerse trend at #1, have this reached to their CEO Jason Kilar who’s a fan of Zack Snyder — Alysson (@alyssonbasilio) March 25, 2021

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff recently stated in an interview with Variety that 2021’s Justice League is intended to be Snyder’s last DC movie, something the filmmaker himself has also said is likely. Zack’s similarly revealed that he was pushed to use the epilogue to wrap up his overarching storyline as quickly as possible, but he refused, arguing that it would be more authentic to the comic book spirit to tease future arcs instead.

Unfortunately, word has it that Warner Bros. has no time for the SnyderVerse and only wants to move forward with the new-look DCEU that they’ve been cultivating, which is turning away from Snyder’s style and tone. Given its huge success on streaming, however, there’s a chance that further projects could be made for HBO Max, just because it would be financially stupid not to.

But it’s still all on the line, and the DCEU Justice League‘s future may depend on the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign.