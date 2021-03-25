Home / movies

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse Trends As DCEU Fans Demand Justice League Sequels

By 31 mins ago
Zack Snyder’s Justice League came out a week ago today, and it’s gone down as just a big a hit with the DCEU fandom as everyone expected. The problem is that Warner Bros. seems to be positioning it as the final chapter of the SnyderVerse whereas the film itself makes clear that the director had much bigger plans beyond just this movie.

If you thought the release of the Snyder Cut would be the end of the pro-Snyder social media movement, though, then you were wrong, as DC fans have launched a new hashtag campaign that they’re using to grab the attention of studio execs. This Thursday, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse has been trending on Twitter as users demand that Zack be allowed to complete his vision for a Justice League trilogy, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

WB, you’re sitting on a goldmine.

There’s always room for more.

We want to see Cyborg again.

It makes perfect business sense, guys.

Batfleck and Joker need to meet again.

Let’s have more Deathstroke, too.

Wise words, Mr. Allen.

They can’t leave us hanging like this.

And here are a couple more reactions, just for good measure:

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff recently stated in an interview with Variety that 2021’s Justice League is intended to be Snyder’s last DC movie, something the filmmaker himself has also said is likely. Zack’s similarly revealed that he was pushed to use the epilogue to wrap up his overarching storyline as quickly as possible, but he refused, arguing that it would be more authentic to the comic book spirit to tease future arcs instead.

Unfortunately, word has it that Warner Bros. has no time for the SnyderVerse and only wants to move forward with the new-look DCEU that they’ve been cultivating, which is turning away from Snyder’s style and tone. Given its huge success on streaming, however, there’s a chance that further projects could be made for HBO Max, just because it would be financially stupid not to.

But it’s still all on the line, and the DCEU Justice League‘s future may depend on the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign.

