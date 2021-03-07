Man Of Steel 2 On HBO Max Reportedly Dependent On Justice League’s Success

Mixed feelings were had when it was announced in late February that J.J. Abrams was producing a Superman reboot for Warner Bros. Sure, a new Supes movie is exciting, but fans were upset over the implication that Henry Cavill was done as the Last Son of Krypton. Still, the incoming release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has reinvigorated the Snyderverse and so DCEU lovers are holding on to the hope that the HBO Max movie will lead to a Man of Steel 2.

In fact, this is reportedly something that’s on the cards. Scooper Mikey Sutton of Geekosity has shared that sources tell him WB is considering making another Superman flick with Cavill’s Kal-El. There’s no way this would hit theaters, though, as like Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, Abrams’ Supes is the new number one version of the hero. If Justice League is successful, however, then a Man of Steel sequel could end up happening as a streaming exclusive.

This is the point that Sutton emphasizes, as the only way MoS2 will get off the ground is if JL proves to be as big a hit as the studio wants it to be. As we all know, WB only greenlit the director’s cut after the passionate #ReleaseTheSnyderCut social media campaign. They’re hoping, then, that this will translate to the four-hour epic breaking the internet when it drops in a couple of weeks. And if it does, then maybe we’ll hear more about Cavill suiting up again for another solo flick.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The idea of a Superman movie being made for streaming would’ve been unthinkable not too long ago, of course, but Warner Bros. is clearly doing whatever they can to mark HBO Max out as a must-have service following their groundbreaking move to release all their films simultaneously in theaters and online this year. Add if a gamble like Justice League works, you can bet they’ll follow it up with more.

Of course, other tipsters are saying differently, with insider Daniel Richtman noting that Cavill is only being offered cameos at the moment and won’t get to suit up for a Man of Steel 2. But we should have a much better idea of what’s to come for the Big Blue Boy Scout once Justice League touches down later this month.