The Internet’s Freaking Out Over J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot

After years of speculation, it was officially announced that J.J. Abrams is finally tackling the Superman reboot he’s been linked with on a regular basis ever since Bad Robot first signed a huge deal with WarnerMedia back in 2019. The filmmaker has been keen to get his hands on the Man of Steel for a long time, having written a script for a potential movie almost two decades ago.

Abrams won’t be handling writing duties this time around, which is fantastic news for anyone that’s gone to the trouble of seeking out and reading his Flyby screenplay, which is widely available online and not very good. Ta-Nehisi Coates will be the man to tackle the project, and almost as soon as the news broke the rumor mill went into overdrive, exactly as you’d expect.

Henry Cavill might be done and Michael B. Jordan has already been installed as the front-runner, but after DC Films President Walter Hamada confirmed plans to move forward on two Batman franchises that exist independently of each other, there’s no reason why Abrams’ reboot can’t tell standalone stories while Cavill remains the DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian.

Either way, the news that the polarizing Star Trek and Star Wars director is rebooting the Big Blue Boy Scout generated plenty of discussion online, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The worst case scenario for Bad Robot’s Superman is Abrams stepping behind the camera and directing it himself. While he’s got a decent handle on the fundamentals, his entire filmography consists of two Star Trek and two Star Wars blockbusters that managed to upset at least once section of the fanbase, the solid if hardly spectacular Mission: Impossible III and Super 8, a love letter to Steven Spielberg and Amblin. Warner Bros. have never shown interest in a Man of Steel sequel, so something special is required to get the doubters on board with a full-fledged and potentially Cavill-less reboot.

