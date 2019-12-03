Henry Cavill Teases A Possible Man Of Steel Sequel

When Man of Steel first hit theaters back in 2013, a direct sequel seemed inevitable. Despite mixed reviews, the film was a box office success and helped establish Henry Cavill as probably the most popular Superman actor of all-time. Since then, however, plans for another movie in the series have stalled. The actor has reprised the role in other films in the DCEU, but has yet to secure a follow-up to the pic that really put him on the map.

In a recent interview, however, the star hinted that the long-awaited next installment may be coming in the near future. When asked about the movement by fans to see the highly-anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League, Cavill instead focused on what’s next for Clark Kent:

“I’m always interested to see how that stuff turns out but that is very much a chapter of my past, I would rather talk about what is going to happen in the future. The future of Superman, how I can express that character from the comic books, which ties in nicely to Man of Steel. Man of Steel, I really like that movie, and I’d like to be able to tell the story where it was left at that point.”

Zack Snyder Shares More Justice League Images In Honor Of Snyder Cut Movement 1 of 21

Click to skip







































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While some might be upset that the actor has seemingly little to no interest in the Snyder Cut, we’re excited that he wants to tell the next chapter of Superman’s story on the big screen. Rumors about his departure from the role have been swirling for months now and it always seemed like his time as the titular superhero would come to an end sooner rather than later.

Now, however, it sounds like he’s onboard for at least the next go-round, as long as Warner Bros. is willing to keep him in place. Of course, we’d love to finally get a sequel to the 2013 film, but it remains to seen if the studio will move forward with the project or if it’s all just conjecture from Cavill.

Tell us, though, would you like to see a sequel to Man of Steel? If so, would you want WB to keep Superman the same, or install a different actor into the role? Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think.