Zack Snyder Tells Fans Not To Lose Hope For His Cut Of Justice League

It seems like everyone wants to see the oft-discussed Snyder Cut of Justice League. Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ryan Reynolds and even Snyder himself have all come out in favor of the release. Some former DC executives are also voicing their support for the alternative edition to become available to fans.

The director has been pushing for Warner Bros. to give the Snyder Cut a chance and it seemed for a while like they were going to come to a deal. Lately, however, negotiations appear to have stalled. Some insiders at the studio have even gone so far as to label the potential release as a “pipe dream.”

This has understandably upset a lot of fans who were really excited to watch the movie as it was originally intended to be seen. One person took to Twitter to voice his frustration and tagged Snyder in a post that reads “say something. i am losing hope,” to which the filmmaker responded with a simple: “don’t.”

It’s difficult to tell whether the director knows something that we don’t or is just remaining optimistic. Still, it’s enough to keep us in suspense. With the rapidly approaching launch of HBO Max, fans are now hoping that they can once again mount a serious push to encourage those at the company to finally give them what they’ve been asking for: the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

As for now, all we can do is keep checking Twitter for more vague messages from the filmmaker and continue bombarding those in power with tweets until they give us what we want. We can’t lose hope until Snyder does and it seems like that won’t happen until his cut of the film is finally available to audiences.