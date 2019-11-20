Former DC Exec Says She’d Love For Zack Snyder To Release His Justice League Cut

Incredibly, improbably against all odds, after two whole years of fans asking for the release of Zack Snyder’s original cut of Justice League against the studio’s insistence that the version completed by Joss Whedon is the only cut that has ever or will ever exist, we’re getting strong hints that the Snyder Cut may someday actually see the light of day. At the second anniversary of the movie’s release, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher and Snyder himself joined the rising online chorus demanding to see the film, and it seems former President of DC Entertainment Diane Nelson is also in that camp.

Over on Twitter, here’s what she had to say:

“If Zack feels he had the time and resources to finish a cut to his satisfaction and he would like fans to see it, nothing would make me happier than for him to have that opportunity. He earned it and was not only a great filmmaking talent but a true gentleman and professional in all his dealing with the Studio and DC.”

So, it seems the possibility of Snyder getting to finish his version of the film is very definitely on the table and Nelson has rather neatly lobbed the ball back into his court. Having moved on from Justice League two years ago and now working on other projects though, will he be willing to give those up and dive back into the DCEU?

Ever since the version of Justice League presented in theaters turned out to be so tonally different from the two DCEU movies that had come before, fans of Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice have decried Warner Bros. for abandoning Snyder’s distinct, if dark, vision for the series and hiring Avengers helmer Joss Whedon to ‘brighten up’ the proceedings a bit. This resulted in a Batman that now cracked jokes, Amazon armor that resembled bikinis and a scene where the Flash falls on top of Wonder Woman and his face lands in her corset. For many fans, it didn’t work.

Snyder’s done his bit though by regularly releasing stills and shots from his unfinished cut of the movie on social media to fuel speculation about how different his version of Justice League would have been, from a cameo by Darkseid to the realization of the Knightmare sequence teased in the earlier film where Superman turns evil. There were even regular quotes published online by people who had been involved with the project who swore the Snyder Cut would have been an amazing feature to behold. All this hype has finally brought things to a point where the release of the near mythical version of the film seems actually within the realm of possibility and as such, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed.