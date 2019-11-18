Gal Gadot Joins The Justice League Snyder Cut Movement

For the last two years it may have seemed like nothing more than a pipe-dream, but over the last couple of weeks the speculation surrounding Zack Snyder’s unfinished cut of Justice League is bringing the almost-mythical version of the movie closer to reality than ever before.

To mark the two-year anniversary of Justice League’s initial theatrical release, fans have taken to social media to get #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trending worldwide, as well as bombarding Warner Bros. with demands to let Snyder complete his original vision for the superhero team-up and release it onto upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

The demand for the Snyder Cut is only growing louder, and now the cast of the movie have been getting in on the act in an effort to drum up some more high-profile publicity. Jason Momoa says he’s seen it, while former Batman Ben Affleck and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher have both tweeted the hashtag in recent days.

Now, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is the latest Justice League alumni to take to social media, posting a previously-unseen image from the movie along with the movement’s #ReleaseTheSnyderCut signature.

With the cast of the film now throwing their weight behind the Snyder Cut, it seems like only a matter of time before Warner Bros. ultimately relent and make the dream a reality. There’ve been reports that discussions have taken place for Zack Snyder to finally be able to complete and release the Justice League movie he envisioned, and the growing support behind the movement makes it seem all the more likely.

This just goes to show the power that fans hold over big name franchises these days, with social media making it easier than ever to band together in an attempt to get what they want. When it does finally see the light of day, fingers crossed that the Snyder Cut is actually worth the wait, and doesn’t turn out to be just as disappointing, or even worse, than the version of Justice League that was originally released.