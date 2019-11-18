Ben Affleck Joins The Justice League Snyder Cut Movement

It’s now been two years since Justice League arrived in North American theaters to an underwhelming response, but the campaign for Warner Bros. to deliver Zack Snyder’s original cut of the 2017 ensemble actioner seems to have only built in momentum.

It was just a few weeks ago that Aquaman star Jason Momoa mentioned in an interview with MTV News that he’d watched the film’s fabled “Snyder Cut,” claiming that the public “needs to see” the alternate version of the DC flick.

Between this recent endorsement and the various stills and concept art that Snyder has shared in the past couple of years, perhaps it’s no surprise that fans succeeded in getting the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trending on the anniversary of the film’s release. What most of us couldn’t have predicted, however, is that the movement would gain a powerful supporter in Batman himself, Ben Affleck.

The star of Justice League and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice took to Twitter with a post that consists only of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag, though based on the wave of stunned replies this message has been getting, perhaps no other words were necessary.

Oh, and in case you haven’t heard already, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Cyborg actor Ray Fisher have also tweeted the same hashtag in the last 24 hours, along with previously unseen stills from the production of Justice League. Needless to say, the fans who’ve spent the last two years spreading this slogan must be feeling pretty good about themselves right now, though it remains to be seen if and how Warner Bros. will respond to this latest push.

According to recent reports, discussions around a possible Snyder Cut release may already be happening at the company, but unless we hear an official announcement, don’t expect the online campaign to die down anytime soon.