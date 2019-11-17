Discussions Are Underway To Release The Snyder Cut Of Justice League

Zack Snyder isn’t involved with Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe anymore, but it’s become pretty clear by this point that the director will always be closely associated with the comic book franchise. He did, after all, bring us Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Not to mention he acted as producer on both Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad.

Of course, the aforementioned Justice League was one of the most troubled big budget blockbusters in recent memory, with Joss Whedon ultimately stepping in to replace Snyder in the wake of a family tragedy and handling what were pretty heavy re-writes and significant reshoots. And in the end, the results were fairly disastrous

While it did earn $657.9 million worldwide, the film still failed to meet box office expectations and was a major loss for Warner Bros., both financially and in terms of goodwill from moviegoers. And following the whole debacle, many were left to wonder what Snyder’s version of the pic might’ve been like and if it perhaps would’ve been better than what we got.

Celebrate Justice League's Arrival With New Behind-The-Scenes Pics 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Well, now it seems as if we may soon get to see it for ourselves, as discussions are currently underway for Warner Bros. to release the fabled Snyder Cut, likely on HBO Max. This news comes to us from insider Grace Randolph, who Tweeted the following earlier today:

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut IMPORTANT – nothing will be announced today. There are…discussions already happening. You are not only making it clear there's a large audience for this, but u are giving Zack negotiating power to get everything he wants.😉 THAT is what today is about. pic.twitter.com/TCBwI2fGhU — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 17, 2019

Of course, Randolph’s Tweet seems to confirm We Got This Covered’s exclusive scoop from a few days ago, when we told you that our sources had informed us that Warner Bros. was strongly considering giving into fan demand and releasing the Snyder Cut of Justice League. And though the studio has yet to issue an official comment on all this, it seems like it’s only a matter of time now before the silence is broken. As always, watch this space for more.