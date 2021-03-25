Zack Snyder Reportedly Had To Fight WB To End Justice League On A Cliffhanger

Imagine being a fly on the wall during the first screening of Zack Snyder’s Justice League for Warner Bros. executives. Having finally given the fans what they wanted by allowing the filmmaker to revisit the DCEU epic in a canny marketing ploy for their streaming service, there would have been more than a few suits watching in horror as the movie ended on multiple cliffhangers to tease projects that the studio has no intention of ever making.

The top brass have reiterated on plenty of occasions that the SnyderVerse in its current form is done, and the director himself has also admitted that it could be game over for his stint at the helm of DC Films blockbusters, but that’s hardly dissuaded the fanbase from trying to will the final two thirds of his planned Justice League trilogy into existence, not to mention the desire to see Ben Affleck finally get a crack at a solo Batman outing.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Whether or not that’ll ever happen remains to be seen, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Justice League Dark was in development for HBO Max long before it was announced – that Warner Bros. didn’t want to end the Snyder Cut on a cliffhanger, presumably because they knew it would create an unwanted online firestorm, but the architect of the DCEU’s early years eventually got his way.

It’s not hard to see how Snyder would have won that argument, either. After all, he could only deliver his version of Justice League with the footage he’d already shot back in 2016, and he was lucky enough to get the additional funds for the epilogue. If the studio wanted a neat ending that brought a sense of closure to the entire saga, then they’d have had to stump up even more cash seeing as Snyder’s original plan was always to tease the sequels.