WB Reportedly Trying To Bury Zack Snyder’s Justice League

After years of hype, Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally came out last week and it proved to be a huge hit. It was mostly well received by critics and audiences alike and it’s been one of the most talked-about topics on social media. DCEU fans are thrilled, then, but strangely, it looks like Warner Bros. aren’t. Though you might think that the studio would want to capitalize on its success, word has it that they’re instead trying to bury the Snyder Cut.

In a recent Variety article, Warner CEO Ann Sarnoff clarified that they have no plans to bring Snyder back for another DC movie as they envisioned the new Justice League as a way to wrap up the so-called “SnyderVerse.” Tipster Mikey Sutton of Geekosity has gone to town on Variety’s piece in an article of his own, analyzing Sarnoff’s comments and comparing them with his intel to paint a portrait of WB wanting to wipe away the memory of Snyder’s DCEU as much as possible.

Sutton’s sources say that Warner Bros. knew what they were doing when they revealed that J.J. Abrams was working on a new Superman movie shortly before the Snyder Cut came out, which stole a bit of the spotlight away from it. Likewise, he claims that those leaks prior to its release were no accident. It’s also worth remembering the short gap between Justice League debuting and Godzilla vs. Kong arriving at the end of the month. All of this points to WB’s heart really not being in this corner of the franchise.

“Warner Bros. wants to quash all momentum towards The Snyder Cut,” says Sutton. “They tried that with the J.J. Abrams Superman reboot [and] the “D’oh” early leak of The Snyder Cut on HBO Max. “It was an accident!” said the cat with the paw in the fish tank. They want you to forget the Snyderverse and transfer that passion towards their new Snyderverse-less product. This is like New Coke. Forget the old formula.

Though HBO Max execs are said to be keen to have more Snyder content, Sutton writes that Warner Bros. is fully focused on moving forward with the new DCEU, which has steered away from Snyder’s original vision. Sutton also points out that the Snyderverse is now tied together with the controversy generated by Ray Fisher against Joss Whedon, Walter Hamada and Geoff Johns and the studio just wants all of that to go away, hence why they’re trying to bury Snyder’s new cut of the team-up pic and move on as quick as possible.

The good news for fans, though, is that Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘s success could be too much for them to ignore and further projects might be made for streaming. But if they do happen, you can bet that WB won’t be happy about it.