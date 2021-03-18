The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The day is finally upon us, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League was unleashed onto the world at precisely 3:01 am ET, and you can guarantee that a huge number of fans have stayed up through the night or drastically altered their sleeping patterns just so that they could be there to push play as soon as the hotly-anticipated comic book blockbuster was added to the HBO Max library.

It feels inevitable that we’ll be hearing stories throughout the day about the app crashing due to the high volume of traffic, but that’s to be expected when we’re talking about the most heavily hyped superhero movie since Avengers: Endgame. It’s taken an awfully long time to get to this point, but 40 months after Joss Whedon’s theatrical edition disappointed audiences around the world and bombed at the box office, Snyder’s original vision for the DCEU’s all-star epic has arrived.

Naturally, the response has been a lot more positive, with the majority of critics praising Justice League as vastly superior to its predecessor, which admittedly wouldn’t be too difficult given how the first attempt was pulled apart after Snyder initially departed before being stitched back together under the watchful eye of the Warner Bros. boardroom.

Now that Justice League is available for all to see, fans have rushed to social media with their reactions, and you can check out what the masses think of the four-hour labor of love below.

Marvel's Avengers Infinity war's hopelessness is nothing compared to DC's Justice league's hopelessness. Its just pure Darkness and I fuckin' love it!!! — Γιάννης (@Juangabfloress) March 18, 2021

Just finished #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and Wow this movie is amazing!!! Love how much it connects to #ManOfSteel & #BatmanvSuperman to tie into this wonderful story. The #SnyderCut is the only version of Justice League that should ever exist!!!! pic.twitter.com/rK0pq28QTA — Julian Barillas (@SpideyBoyJ) March 18, 2021

love this new version of Justice League but I hated every single second of Amber on screen. Is time to recast her. — Marcio D'Astrain (@marciodastrain) March 18, 2021

30 minutes into #JusticeLeague #SnyderCut and it's already such a better movie. Love it. This is what we always wanted. Thank you @ZackSnyder — Corey Harris (@CoreyHarris) March 18, 2021

@ZackSnyder made a dream come true, no words could express the love and care he has with his movies. Thank you for everything, through it all the true vision has come to light, in each way it was darkened @hbomax #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #JusticeLeague #SnyderCut — Henmate (@BigCarrotHair) March 18, 2021

It's done. 4 Hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League and I loved every minute of it. If you loved MoS & BvS, you'll love this just as much. Everything just worked. Everything gelled. Everything just followed in each of it's own footsteps and delivered something great.#ForAutumn — jubba (@steezerng) March 18, 2021

Just finish watch @ZackSnyder cut of " The Justice League " , A+ the movie was awesome and yes a DC movie with ty he violence and blood shed that its know for and love in the comics. Hope @ZackSnyder @snydercut do more super hero movies 4 DC or Marvel. But fucking awesome movie — Mr.M.S.I (Multiple Streams of Income) (@AlonzoGrossAli1) March 18, 2021

Thank you @ZackSnyder. I love how you build your worlds. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is one of your masterpieces. The music and the story needs to continue in one form or another. I want more of it.#SnyderCut #JusticeLeague #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheSnyderCut — Mango Lolo (@1o_Mkx) March 18, 2021

Every film featuring the Joker has won an academy award. Zack Snyder's Justice League is no exception. I love the dynamic and the interaction was very organic. 10 out of fucking 10. pic.twitter.com/7z8P3Kgly4 — Alexander Wrath STAN account (@FlashAndBlood) March 18, 2021

@ZackSnyder thank you for giving this little kid the film he always dreamed of about the Justice League. With so much love and respect for the characters! Now I need to see more! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse @snydercut #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/A02eTsKv8e — JP Ocampo (@jpabloof) March 18, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League delivers an immensely satisfying payoff to Man of Steel & Dawn of Justice. Every character gets their due, and the soundtrack is fantastic. This movie was an absolute joy to watch from start to finish, and I'd love to see this story continue someday. pic.twitter.com/H86k1D2hSz — GameUnboxingReviews (@GameUnboxing) March 18, 2021

Just watched Justice League Snyder Cut. I just love it. Fuck old Jostice League. Snyder cut should be considered in DCEU's main timeline.#JusticeLeagueSnyderCut #Batman #Superman #WonderWoman #DCEU — Akash Singh Sengar (@AkashSengar97) March 18, 2021

2 hours in and Justice League is fucking awesome Thank you @hbomax and thank you @ZackSnyder #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague Holy Shit @BenAffleck you are awesome @GalGadot You are awesome Ray Fisher you are awesome, I love your story. Ezra Miller you are awesome. Can't get enough. — David Farley (@Demons_Rising) March 18, 2021

There’s been plenty of speculation that this might not be the end of the line for Zack Snyder’s time as part of the DCEU, despite what the man himself has said on numerous occasions, but once viewers have had a chance to digest Justice League, we’ll see if the studio has any more plans in store.