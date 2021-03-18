Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Zack Snyder’s Justice League

By 40 mins ago
The day is finally upon us, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League was unleashed onto the world at precisely 3:01 am ET, and you can guarantee that a huge number of fans have stayed up through the night or drastically altered their sleeping patterns just so that they could be there to push play as soon as the hotly-anticipated comic book blockbuster was added to the HBO Max library.

It feels inevitable that we’ll be hearing stories throughout the day about the app crashing due to the high volume of traffic, but that’s to be expected when we’re talking about the most heavily hyped superhero movie since Avengers: Endgame. It’s taken an awfully long time to get to this point, but 40 months after Joss Whedon’s theatrical edition disappointed audiences around the world and bombed at the box office, Snyder’s original vision for the DCEU’s all-star epic has arrived.

Naturally, the response has been a lot more positive, with the majority of critics praising Justice League as vastly superior to its predecessor, which admittedly wouldn’t be too difficult given how the first attempt was pulled apart after Snyder initially departed before being stitched back together under the watchful eye of the Warner Bros. boardroom.

Now that Justice League is available for all to see, fans have rushed to social media with their reactions, and you can check out what the masses think of the four-hour labor of love below.

There’s been plenty of speculation that this might not be the end of the line for Zack Snyder’s time as part of the DCEU, despite what the man himself has said on numerous occasions, but once viewers have had a chance to digest Justice League, we’ll see if the studio has any more plans in store.

